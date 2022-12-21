Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.05 million, a PE ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.20.
Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
