Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.05 million, a PE ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 385,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 102,560 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 74.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 148,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

