Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.91

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.91 and traded as low as $9.80. Westwood Holdings Group shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 11,227 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is 352.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 22.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 182,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 33,805 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.