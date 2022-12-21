Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPGYF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a C$15.50 price target on the stock.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.0268 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.