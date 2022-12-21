Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,866.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,059.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,883.3% during the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,823.8% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,144.1% during the third quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.69. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

