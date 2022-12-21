Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $476,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,063.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

