WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Shares Up 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.29 and last traded at $91.05. 20,059 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 9,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.79.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.63.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $5,991,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $925,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $305,000.

