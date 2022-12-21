XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Holdings Decreased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,479,000 after acquiring an additional 424,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,914,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,156,000 after acquiring an additional 148,266 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.24.

About XPO Logistics

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.