Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR) Trading Down 0.1%

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.48. 40 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 25,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98.

