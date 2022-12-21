Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on YELP. TheStreet downgraded Yelp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $308.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $70,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,095.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $175,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,879.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $70,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,172 shares in the company, valued at $6,579,095.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,547 shares of company stock valued at $693,950 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the first quarter worth $55,763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after acquiring an additional 596,879 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 211.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 358,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,022 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $380,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 28.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,090,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 242,696 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

