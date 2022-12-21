YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY) Shares Down 2.3%

YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 1.72 and last traded at 1.72. 99 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of YIT Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

YIT Oyj Stock Performance

About YIT Oyj

YIT Oyj provides construction services for industrial and public sectors, and residential customers primarily in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Baltic countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Housing Finland and CEE, Housing Russia, Business Premises, Infrastructure, and Partnership Properties.

