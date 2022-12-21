Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) Trading Down 1.3%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.17. 20,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,197,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Yoshitsu Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Yoshitsu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Yoshitsu in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yoshitsu in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Yoshitsu in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Yoshitsu by 1,218.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 173,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Yoshitsu Company Profile

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

