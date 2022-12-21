Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $4,959,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,546,000 after purchasing an additional 76,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $247.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $609.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

