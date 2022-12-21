Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT Raised to $315.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $381.29.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $247.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $609.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 207,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

