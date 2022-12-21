ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Shares Up 0.1%

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.48. 2,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 43,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF during the third quarter worth $15,046,000.

