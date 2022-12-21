Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $115.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Ziff Davis stock opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.09. Ziff Davis has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $114.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $341.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.88 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,655,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,111,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,604,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,930,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

