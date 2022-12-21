Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on Z. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,029.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,780.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.96. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

