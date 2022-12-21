Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Truist Financial

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZBH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.84.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $125.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Stories

