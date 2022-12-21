Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at $723,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 220.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,377,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,049,000 after purchasing an additional 947,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,347,000 after acquiring an additional 902,141 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $40,663,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,250,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,356,000 after acquiring an additional 596,753 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,868,000 after acquiring an additional 516,551 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

