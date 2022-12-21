Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $994,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Zoetis by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

ZTS stock opened at $142.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.38. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

