Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $111.01 and last traded at $111.22, with a volume of 15418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.21.
Specifically, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,279 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $716,685.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,480,780.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,279 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $716,685.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,480,780.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,478. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on ZS shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 44.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 113.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 45,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,268 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 32.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 103.0% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
