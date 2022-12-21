Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZWS. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

ZWS stock opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.44. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $37.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is -254.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,426 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,932,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,247,000 after buying an additional 841,395 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $25,653,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $18,528,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,387,000 after buying an additional 714,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

