1,645 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Resource Consulting Group Inc.

Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $174.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.24. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $114.41 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $337.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

