3,552 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $363.26 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $559.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.59.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.062 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.