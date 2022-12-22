Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.71. 4,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 252,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.65) to GBX 2,200 ($26.72) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,452,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,918,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,736,000 after acquiring an additional 628,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,553,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 323,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abcam by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 311,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

