Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.71. 4,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 252,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.65) to GBX 2,200 ($26.72) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Abcam Stock Up 5.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16.
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
