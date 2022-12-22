Addenda Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,590 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 24,947 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 61,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 685,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $119,648,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.21. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

