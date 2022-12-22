Ade LLC Acquires 1,024 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ade LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resource Consulting Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Tesla by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,443 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $137.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.92 and its 200 day moving average is $238.87. The stock has a market cap of $434.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.89 and a 1-year high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

