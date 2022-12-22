Advisory Resource Group Buys 306 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,640 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.37. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $344.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

