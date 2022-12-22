Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Albemarle by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.33.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $232.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

