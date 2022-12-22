Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,726 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

AMLP opened at $37.38 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $42.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

