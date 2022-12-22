Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,461,000 after buying an additional 1,924,523 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after buying an additional 1,304,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,268,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after buying an additional 78,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $37.38 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.46.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

