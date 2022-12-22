Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $2,455,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 68,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $132.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.