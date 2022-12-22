Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.54 and last traded at $64.54. Approximately 3,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 242,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.07.

ALGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $560.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.65 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

