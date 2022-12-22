Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,869.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,152 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $90.25 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day moving average is $105.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

