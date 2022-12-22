Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 14,447.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,955 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Activest Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,992.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,797.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,170,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,340 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $90.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

