Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,904.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 833,146 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $84,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 23.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 64.4% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 124.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $90.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

