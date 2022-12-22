Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. jvl associates llc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% in the third quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.5% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 28,627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $86.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.63. The firm has a market cap of $885.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.64, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.33 and a 1 year high of $172.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

