Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

AMZN opened at $86.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $885.20 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.33 and a 1 year high of $172.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.