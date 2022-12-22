Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.9 %

AMZN stock opened at $86.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.33 and a fifty-two week high of $172.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

