Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $86.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.67 and its 200-day moving average is $113.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $885.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.33 and a twelve month high of $172.94.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.