Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Savior LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $86.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.33 and a 12-month high of $172.94. The company has a market cap of $885.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Erste Group Bank lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

