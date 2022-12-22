Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22,805 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.2% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 39,584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. jvl associates llc grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.8% in the third quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 19.5% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 28,627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $86.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average of $113.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.33 and a 12-month high of $172.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $885.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.64, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

