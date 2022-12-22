American Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,230 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

American Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.4% of American Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

GOOGL stock opened at $89.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

