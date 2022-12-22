Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) was down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 7,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,565,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Angi to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $498.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Angi by 1.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 224,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Angi by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Angi by 0.3% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Angi by 8.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 20,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

