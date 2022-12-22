Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s 4th Largest Position

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,940 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.3% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 172,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 65,219 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 32,327 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 23.9% during the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 15,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 144,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 23,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 2.4 %

Apple stock opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.73 and its 200 day moving average is $149.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.