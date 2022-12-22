Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.7% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.21. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

