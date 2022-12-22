Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM opened at $94.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

