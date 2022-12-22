Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Shares Gap Up to $14.62

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.62, but opened at $15.08. Ardmore Shipping shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 8,960 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $594.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1,010.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 168,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 153,733 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 966.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 300,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

