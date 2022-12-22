Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Shares Gap Up to $14.62

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.62, but opened at $15.08. Ardmore Shipping shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 8,960 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.
Ardmore Shipping Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $594.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.