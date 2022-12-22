Autus Asset Management LLC Has $11.82 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,883.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,713 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $90.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.53. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

