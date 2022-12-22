Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Rating) traded down 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 613,872 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 478% from the average session volume of 106,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$5.19 million and a P/E ratio of 3.00.

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Jackson Mountains Terrane, Nevada.

