Avity Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 51.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,042 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $132.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.85. The company has a market cap of $387.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

